In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the fire outbreak has completely burnt down all his electronic gadgets including his TV set, sound system, bed and other stuff in his room. The cause of the fire has, however, not been stated yet.

There hasn't been any report of any casualty recorded to the outbreak. Zionfelix.net states that the fire started in the night of September 6, 2020, and a team from the Ghana Fire Service were on site to control it.

The actor, born Samuel Seth Kwabena Karikari, has not spoken about the devastating incident yet. Watch the video below for the impact of the outbreak that has destroyed Koo Fori's home in Accra.