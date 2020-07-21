According to the Ghanaian actor whose wife passed on in 2010, a doctor left one of the medical tools used for a Cesarean Section (CS) in her stomach after they had succeeded in taking out the baby.

The actor born Samuel Seth Kwabena Karikari finally disclosed the cause of his wife's death when called in into Angel FM’s #PatientLivesMatter segment of the Morning Show, Anopa Bofo on Monday.

READ ALSO: I didn't call her husband broke; Leila Djansi responds to Kafui Danku's 'stupid liar' insult

“A similar thing happened and for six days, my wife couldn’t go to the toilet and she was having a swelling stomach so she went back to the hospital where the CS was performed but because the doctor knew of the mistake he had done, he neglected her, they were not attending to her and that led to her death…,” he told Captain Smart, host of the show.

Captain Smart

At the time of Mrs Mary Karikari death in August 2010, it was reported she suffered complications from her delivery. Koo Ofori also disclosed that some medical doctors at the facility later approached the police investigating the matter and convinced him to drop a legal action he was pursuing against them.

Koo Fori and late wife

“Like the woman in the studio was talking about the doctor neglecting her and that is exactly what they do, they always don’t want to betray their colleague so they had to call the CID who was investigating the case to talk to me about the issue so I drop it…,” he stated.

The actor now wants health practitioners to be held responsible for acts like these when he mentioned that “the so-called professionals kill us [but] instead of them to correct their negligence, the try to hide it under the carpet" he added that “over 12 people have come to me with the same case, so we need to expose them.”

Hear the actor tell his story in the video below.