S3fa gifted new car by D Black (VIDEO)

S3fa has been signed to D Black's music label since September 2017. According to the singer, the rapper chanced on her Instagram page one time and upon realizing her effort in making music, she reached to her manager to sign her onto his label.

S3fa was signed on to the label with the likes of Freda Rhymz, Dahlin Gage, Kobla Jnr, Singlet, Wisa Greid, Rony among others but most of them have parted ways from the label whilst S3fa kept on working with Black Avenue Muzik.

The singer has released several songs under the label with her latest 'E Choke' which has turned out to be a monster hit. Deepening their working relationship, D Black has gifted S3fa a car from Black Avenue Muzik.

She posted photos of herself posing by the car today to say that "#GotMyFirstCarGuys! Big thanks to my label @blackavenuemuzik , my boss @dblackgh, manager @emmanuel_repbam and above all God for making this happen!🤍 And you guys! The support omg! 😍 #MoreWins #echoke #echokechallenge #SuperProudOfMyself".

S3fa's relationship with D Black has been questioned a few times but singer denies having any other relationship with the rapper apart from a working relationship.

According to the singer, it has become annoying that rumour-mongers are always suspecting she's been sleeping with her boss.In pusle.com.gh exclusive interview, the singer said though they are both grown and can decide to do anything, they are not each other's type when it even comes to preference in choosing partners.

"We are all grown, we are matured, we can decide to have something to do with each other but he is not my spec and I am not his spec, that's what people do not understand," she told pulse.com.gh's Sel The Bomb who hosted her for the chat.