The gospel vocalist has been confirmed dead.

Sampson Annor passed away at the LEKMA Hospital in Accra after a short illness, according to Peace FM.

He was the former President of United Gospel Musicians Association (UGMA) and, was the CEO of the Media Sam-Plus and United Nations Youth Ghana Patron.

In a 2017 video he released on his official YouTube channel, he disclosed that he was bedridden for two years after battling series of sickness.

According to him, the sickness – which he refused to mention its name to avoid panic among his fans – weakened his cells and his immune system.

He disclosed that he was placed on 18 medicines but through prayers, he was delivered.

He released “Praise Medley” featuring Francis Amo and “Kronkron” in 2013 and, worked with Obaap Christy on a song called “Obotantim” in 2018.

His family is yet to release an official statement.