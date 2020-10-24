MTN Ghana has threatened to take legal action against the wannabe celeb after she “falsely” accused staff of MTN of involvement in mobile money fraud.

Salma on October 22, in an Instagram post, alleged that an amount of GH¢10,000 had been illegally withdrawn from her mobile money wallet without her knowledge.

“MTN keep saying nobody can withdraw your Mono account without your concern but I just found out my over 10,000 cedis from my mono account has been taken… MTN is not safe anymore,” she wrote on Instagram.

But following investigations by the telco, it turned out the actress was lying.

MTN Ghana in a swift response to the allegations debunked Salma’s claims and gave her a 24-hour ultimatum to retract or will be severely dealt with legally.

According to MTN, the said amount was never in the mobile account of the actress.

“As @Salmamumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her MoMo Merchant Wallet and no money had been taken from her MoMo Merchant Wallet as claimed,” the company said in a response on Twitter.

Salma Mumin's apology to MTN Ghana

The embattled actress has since quickly apologised for her false post.