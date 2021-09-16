Samini calls out 'kiss a*s' Shatta Wale for scamming big men with daddy title

"You no see say some of dem stop Dey pay. See you like ooo alo lo lo alo lo lo ., in your own voice to you drop a hit I dare you. Like I go drop 6 hits in a day," he added.

Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq over 11 3 Music Pulse Ghana

In another tweet, he picked on Shatta Wale for coming out to claim that Sadiq Abdulai, who is the CEO of 3 Music Awards, decided to give him 11 awards to get Stonebwoy and Sarkodie angry.

"Come expose #bulldog too ehh @shattawalegh cus base awards matters Dey ..," he said concerning the Base Awards Scheme that Bulldog used to organize to awards reggae and dancehall.

Samini's tweets Pulse Ghana

As to why Samin is coming out with all these, he is saying that this is a "#yearoftruth we go face them squarely. He go come talk say I’m poor meanwhile you no get money. Fanfool and beg beg and kiss ass vibes s)))).. you ever see say I delete tweet or apologize to anyone for lose talk before? Lion status man @shattawalegh stop Dey fool".

Samini further drove his dagger into Shatta's heart by tweeting "life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol! tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them Mr FAKE revolutionary pah pah #bangerdrought".

According to him Shatta Wale is suffering from banger drought, hence, making attacking people to kill his boredom.

Samini's attack on Shatta Wale is coming after Sadiq Abdulai denied dealing with Shatta Wale directly over the singer's alleged they engaged in a fraudulent award scheme. speaking on the allegation on Hitz FM's ‘UsayWeytin’ with Prince Tsegah on Tuesday, Sadiq stated the dancehall act only attacked the scheme out of spite.

“I would never have problems with Stonebwoy or Sarkodie regardless of my commentary on them. But, everybody knows how Shatta Wale is; he has his way of shutting people up to really attack people.

“He has done it to his personal management; it’s obvious where this is going. A typical Shatta Wale at his best, but this is not true,” he said.

'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq Pulse Ghana

The 3Music Awards CEO further emphasized that he has ever dealt directly with the musician. According to him, he only engages the management of Shatta Wale. “It’s is instructive to know that, since I have known Shatta Wale, I have never dealt with him directly across any forms," he said.

“At any point, I have dealt with Shatta Wale; I have done that through Hulio or Bulldog or to some extent Leslie of Fantasy dome, so Shatta knows this can never be the chase and but I get it.