RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I've never dealt with him directly' - Sadiq denies Shatta Wale's 'award fraud' claim

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Sadiq Abdulai has denied dealing with Shatta Wale directly after the singer alleged they engaged in a fraudulent award scheme.

Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq over 11 3 Music
Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq over 11 3 Music

The dancehall act claimed that Sadiq Abdulai, who is the CEO of 3 Music Awards, decided to give him 11 awards to get Stonebwoy and Sarkodie angry.

Recommended articles

However, speaking on the allegation on Hitz FM's ‘UsayWeytin’ with Prince Tsegah on Tuesday, Sadiq stated the dancehall act only attacked the scheme out of spite.

'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq
'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq 'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq Pulse Ghana

I would never have problems with Stonebwoy or Sarkodie regardless of my commentary on them. But, everybody knows how Shatta Wale is; he has his way of shutting people up to really attack people.

He has done it to his personal management; it’s obvious where this is going. A typical Shatta Wale at his best, but this is not true,” he said.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu
Sadiq Abdulai Abu Pulse Ghana

The 3Music Awards CEO further emphasized that he has ever dealt directly with the musician. According to him, he only engages the management of Shatta Wale. “It’s is instructive to know that, since I have known Shatta Wale, I have never dealt with him directly across any forms," he said.

At any point, I have dealt with Shatta Wale; I have done that through Hulio or Bulldog or to some extent Leslie of Fantasy dome, so Shatta knows this can never be the chase and but I get it.

Within the last few days, my taking deference stands against him on a key issue involving industry and Shatta’s life, and as we all know, Shatta is like that; once you don’t disagree with him, he always comes back with something,” he said on the show.

I know what I am doing is really dope- Black Sherif on Money, First Sermon etc |Pulse Spotlight

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

Sarkodie mounts search farmer who rapped his 'politics' song word for word (WATCH)

Burna Boy jams to Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' (WATCH)

Black Sherif and Burna Boy

'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq

Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq over 11 3 Music

Shatta Wale sends message to Beyoncé, JAY-Z after losing out on 2021 MTV VMA

Shatta Wale, Beyonce and Jay Z