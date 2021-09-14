'I've never dealt with him directly' - Sadiq denies Shatta Wale's 'award fraud' claim

However, speaking on the allegation on Hitz FM's ‘UsayWeytin’ with Prince Tsegah on Tuesday, Sadiq stated the dancehall act only attacked the scheme out of spite.

“I would never have problems with Stonebwoy or Sarkodie regardless of my commentary on them. But, everybody knows how Shatta Wale is; he has his way of shutting people up to really attack people.

“He has done it to his personal management; it’s obvious where this is going. A typical Shatta Wale at his best, but this is not true,” he said.

The 3Music Awards CEO further emphasized that he has ever dealt directly with the musician. According to him, he only engages the management of Shatta Wale. “It’s is instructive to know that, since I have known Shatta Wale, I have never dealt with him directly across any forms," he said.

“At any point, I have dealt with Shatta Wale; I have done that through Hulio or Bulldog or to some extent Leslie of Fantasy dome, so Shatta knows this can never be the chase and but I get it.