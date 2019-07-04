Ghana's parliament disclosed a plan to build a new Parliament Chamber Block and most citizens are not having it.

The design was unveiled by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye with Adjaye & Associates expected to handle the execution.

In a topic that has generated the hashtag #DropTheChampber, Ghanaian musician Samini Dagaati and actor John Dumelo are at it in a healthy exchange.

John Dumelo has been an advocate for dropping plans to build a new chamber for parliament. In a tweet, the actor pleaded parliament to listen to the youth's cry on the matter.

He further analyzed how $200m could build factories and employ the youth.

Samini Dagaati was not having any of John Dumelo's tweets.

The 'Linda' hitmaker asked John Dumelo not to talk about the issue until he gives the full story about 'The V8', a car reported to have been given to Dumelo by the former government, the NDC.

Samini went on to talk on how the cost of the car could have done wonders in his village asking Dumelo for explanations.

Here's an overview of Samini's rant.

John Dumelo is yet to respond to the questions.