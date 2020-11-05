According to the Ghanaian songstress, she disclosed that the Ghanaian rapper declined her offer on the basis that the feature doesn't fit his brand. MzBel was speaking on Neat FM about Kuami Eugene saying that he is uncomfortable about the release of Sarkodie's 'Happy Day' song which he featured on.

The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year explained that he had no idea that Sarkodie's song had a political endorsement message because he was only sent a verse by Sarkodie which he listened to whilst recording the chorus.

Speaking on 3 FM, the Rockstar detailed that he only heard the other verse where Sarkodie endorsed Nana Addo's re-election during the video shoot. “I don’t know what’s going on,” the “Confusion” singer indicated in an interview with MzGee.

He continued that “I’m just an innocent young guy who did a feature for someone I respect in the industry. I am not disappointed but I’m not comfortable this whole thing is happening".

Speaking to this, MzBel has recounted how Sarkodie refused to work with her over similar concern Kuami Eugene is raising about their 'Happy Dady' song. According to her, the rapper rejected her feature on basis that it doesn't fit his brand.

"Sarkodie has browned me before, he turned down my offer to feature him. He said the song wasn't good for his brand" asked what was the content of the song, she said " it's Fa be wor" upon her attention being called to the fact King Sark likely rejected it because it's profane, she said, " but he has done a lot of profane songs".

From this experience, the mother of two argued that if Eugene was uncomfortable about his song with Sarkodie, he could have also declined to work on it but he even went ahead to shoot a music video with him.

“They sent him half, he recorded his verse, went to the video shoot, heard the other half but still proceeded to say ‘they call me Eugene’ in the song so he has no case,” the 40-year-old singer told Ola Micheal the host of the show she was on. Hear more form her in the video below.