The first time he called him a liar was in 2015 after Sarkodie featured Ace Hood on his hip-hop song, titled “New Guy”.

The “Bugatti” hitmaker hasn’t been happy with the SarkCess Music label boss since their collaboration.

In 2015, Sarkodie granted an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM where he stated that he made no effort for the collaboration because Ace Hood’s agency contacted him for the song.

Ace Hood was swift with a response on Twitter, saying “let me find out niggas spreading false rumors! When dat 25k hit my acc the feature got done! I don't play dem games”.

READ MORE: Rapper Ace Hood reveals Sarkodie paid $25k for "New Guy" collabo, calls him a liar

And just yesterday, he labelled Sarkodie a liar again after an old interview of Sarkodie claiming Ace Hood’s management contacted him for the feature popped up on Twitter.

Reacting to the interview, Ace Hood wrote: “A lie smh. But I wish him well!”.