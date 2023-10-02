Sarkodie melts hearts with charming motions in video, says 'don't hate on my moves'

In the clip, Sarkodie donned an all-black outfit, complete with white footwear, a stylish wristwatch, and a fashionable ring. As the camera rolled, he showcased his dancing skills, grooving to the rhythm with precision and enthusiasm.

The artist's charisma and energy were on full display as he moved to the beat, demonstrating that he can not only deliver powerful verses but also bust a few moves.

Sarkodie appeared to be enjoying a glass of what seemed to be wine during his dance performance, adding a touch of sophistication to the video. As he gracefully moved to the music, his passion for both music and dance shone through.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Instagram post, Sarkodie sent out a heartfelt message to his fans and followers, urging them to respond with kindness and positivity. He encouraged them not to criticize but to appreciate his dance moves, emphasising the importance of spreading love and support.

"Don't hate on my moves. Be nice," the rapper captioned the video, which has attracted reactions from fans.