Sarkodie pays tribute to Nana Ampadu with rare voice note of his advice to him (WATCH)

Sarkodie in paying to tribute to him this morning posted a video of when they met sometime ago. He added a voice note and music of the late singer advising him about social media.

"Your random Voice notes are everything Daddy … Rest Well and keep watching over us #RIP #Legend “Nana Kwame Ampadu,” he captioned the post.

Nana Ampadu could be heard saying that "don't bring things that doesn't promote your life on social media . If even someone does something to you, don't let social media hear if even they ask you, brush it off".

In the audio below, he continued that "People watch things, don't let people drag you into their mud".

The death of the Ghanaian Highlife legend came as a shock to many industry people and fans.

Multiple award-winning highlife musician Dada Hafco reacted to the news on Facebook, saying: “The biggest of all the trees has fallen. RIP Nana... You touched millions with your music, and also influenced an entire generation. Journey well king.”

Before his death, Nana Kwame Ampadu worked with several of the new crop of artistes. He supported Kumi Guitar’s first hit at Zylofon Music, titled “Dream.” He even made a cameo appearance in the official music video for “Dream.”