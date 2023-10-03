‘Get the bag and don’t give AF' – Sarkodie subtly replies Samini over recent beef

Samini has been vocal about a past incident where he requested Sarkodie's verse on a song but was turned down. He raised this issue in January and has continued to mention it whenever Sarkodie's name comes up.

During a recent interview with Andy Dosty, Samini expressed his frustrations about Sarkodie's response to the matter. He felt hurt by Sarkodie's apparent indifference and the fact that his messages went unanswered. Samini expected Sarkodie to handle the situation with more maturity, given that he was aware of what had happened.

However, Sarkodie, in a Snapchat post, emphasized the importance of ignoring distractions. He acknowledged that facing hate and entitlement from others is inevitable, but he encouraged people to focus on making money instead.

In his post, Sarkodie conveyed the message that if you want to avoid hatred, entitlement, and distractions from others, you might as well choose to stay financially broke. However, he also noted that the good news is that it's possible to pursue financial success without letting negative influences affect your progress.

“You don’t want people to hate, feel entitled, bother you? Stay broke!! But you know what the good news is, you can still get the bag and not give AF,” he wrote.

Samini and Sarkodie have been at it since the former accused the latter of ignoring him after he asked for a collaboration.