The song that has seen the rapper throwing his usual punchlines to some musicians has attracted the attention of Shatta Wal, who expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie. “I am disappointed … if Sarkodie really threw a shot at me in this time of our lives when people are dying,” Shatta said in an interview.

His comment saw a clap back from the ‘Sub Zero’ rapper who tweeted “Berma gyae gyimie no … you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time… emotional singers”. The tweet has gone viral with Shatta Wale replying again with a threat to beat his arch-rival and Sarkodie has now granted an interview about it all.

Commenting on the timing of the song, Sarkodie said “This is music and in this COVID-19 everybody has to do their work. We can advocate for the information that people have to hear which is very necessary…but as entertainers, we still don’t have to stop working… so as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, whoever that is doing music it doesn’t stop because this is the time that they actually need it.”

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

The rapper speaking on TV3 added that “It’s very necessary that people take their minds off it, can you imagine this thing happening, YouTube shuts down, no artiste can sing, nothing, seriously the death rate might even go up so it’s not bad timing, I am an artiste and this is our job at this point”.

Watch the video below.