Ghana’s government has currently placed Accra, Tema and some parts of Kumasi on partial lockdown. The Ghanaian rapper took to social media to share a heartbreaking video of people who have died out of the pandemic, to remind his followers to stay at home.

Sarkodie who has been abroad before Ghana and other countries closed their borders to control the novel virus, captioned his post shared on Twitter “Viewer discretion: We wanna stay inside guys”.

READ ALSO: Quarantined Elikem Kumordzie finally receive Coronavirus test results

The “Highest” rapper’s post comes to show that just like Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle and others donating sanitizers among other items to save Ghanaians from the COVID-19 worries, is also concerned about the general public. Before this, Sarkodie was criticized by fans for not saying anything about the virus when Ghana started recording cases.

However, King Sark has now spoken and he says: stay home. Pulse.com.gh can not the video with you here because of its nature.