The people placed under the mandatory quarantine have all been subjected to Covid-19 and according to reports from the government, 79 of them have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Via social media, the Ghanaian tailor cum actor, from day one has been updating his fans from his quarantined abode on his situation, accordingly, he informed his fans yesterday that he received his test result from the government and he read it live for them.

Elikem who has harnessed a radio presenting talent during his isolation period, read the test result on his Instagram radio show, which has fetched him the name Dj Quarantine. According to the letter the father of one, received from the government, he tested negative for coronavirus.

Elikem Kumordzie

The actor, who is set to donate 500 handmade face masks, returned from South Africa on the 19th March and has so far done ten days of gov't mandatory 14 days quarantined. Watch the video below for how he announced it.