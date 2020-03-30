Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, parts of Ghana, have shifted from the mere self-isolation advisory practices to a lockdown, which has now shut down the daily livelihood of people including Moesha Boduong and other the socialites.

Ghanaian celebrities in pursuit to kill their self quarantined boredom, have been taking to social media to share rare videos of them. Accordingly, Moesha Boduong decided to show off her dancing skills whilst also showing off her infamous assets.

The Ghanaian actress captioned the video “boredom I love to dance when I’m bored !! Shirt” The post after 2 hours has gathered over 20,000 views and has once again sparked a conversations about Moesha’s curvaceous figure, which she has admitted to enhancing through a liposuction procedure.

Watch the video below.