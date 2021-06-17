RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Say yes to every opportunity’ - Naa Ashorkor advises female Legon students

David Mawuli

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor has advised female University of Ghana, Legon, students to embraces every opportunity that comes their way, even when not ready.

According to the Asaase Radio host, females should do away with the ‘women are timid’ stereotype and be assertive and take up all types of opportunities that could hone their skills.

Naa Ashorkor offered this piece of advice while addressing female students of the University of Ghana this week.

She said females should always say ‘yes’ to opportunities and develop positive attitudes towards them.

“Don’t say ‘no’ but ‘yes’ even if you can’t and then go and learn about what you’ve been asked to do and come back and do it,” she stated as quoted by Peace FM.

Naa Ashorkor further stated that even when not ready, females should say ‘yes’ to opportunities and learn about them. “Say yes to every opportunity even the ones you are not prepared for.”

She said she has progressed to this point in her career because she never said no to opportunities that came her way; especially the ones she knew would lead to the future she envisioned for herself.

