I don’t owe anybody an explanation – Sefa on questions about her body

Sefa emphasized that her primary focus is on creating and sharing quality music. She expressed her indifference towards people's opinions about her, highlighting that her music should be the center of attention, not her personal life.

When it comes to those who choose to scrutinize her personal life and physique instead of focusing on her music, Sefa maintained that there's little she can do about it. She believes that the quality of her music should speak for itself.

"To do music and I make sure I put the music out and when it comes out, it’s good music," she said, underlining her commitment to her craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sefa shared that she often faces questions about her striking physique, which she attributed to natural curiosity. However, she firmly believes that such inquiries are private matters and compared them to asking someone about their intimate activities to emphasize their personal nature.

She humorously challenged this by asking, "How would you feel if I just come up to you and ask you if you had sex the previous night?" She stressed that her personal life is her business, just as others' personal lives are theirs.

Sefa acknowledged that because she avoids engaging in controversial activities or providing gossip-worthy material, people tend to seize upon minor details to talk about, which she considers normal.