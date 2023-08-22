Selly Galley reportedly welcomes twins after 8 years of marriage

The story of Selly and Praye Tietia has now changed as according to new a developing story, the Ghanaian actress has welcomed twins.

The news has been shared by Snapchat gossip blogger, Sel The Bomb, in a report that says the couple welcomed their twins a few weeks ago in the U.S.

"After 8 years of marriage, Praye Tietia and actress Selley Galley have welcomed their first children together. Sel The Bomb has been reliably informed that the wife of the musician welcomed twins a few weeks ago in the U.S" the gossip blogger wrote.

Selly Galley and her husband are yet to confirm the news publicly. However, congratulations have been pouring in for the actress.

"I’m so happy for them. Dear God, please protect this beautiful family and preserve their happiness in Jesus’ name!" a fan wrote with another adding that "Congratulations to them.. selly has really suffered in netizens hands becos of kids".

In 2020, A social media user who has been persistently trolling Ghanaian actress Selley Galley was called out and cursed by the actress. The social media user identified as Henewaa_Piesie2 called the actress "horror face and barren woman" in a comment.

According to Selley Galley, the social media user made similar comments on her hacked account and returned today to drop more. In response to her comment, Selley rained curses on her in a long post on her Instagram page.

“I blocked you on my verified page for similar comment, today you're back here with more. I won't let this slide,” Selley Galley said. “For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I've done to you or your family...”

Then, she dropped the curses: “I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that you will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse.