The Dep. Minister tested positive for COVID-19 yet visited some EC registration centres. The budding newscaster chastised him for his actions and immediately, tweeps were fast to remind Serwaa that she broke the COVID-19 safety protocols too for Nana Aba’s birthday.

Expressing her disappointment yesterday in Carlos Ahenkorah, Serwaa tweeted “You’ve been asked to self-isolate but you go to a registration centre to check on machines. For what exactly? Smh” and this post triggered the clash with tweeps.

Ghanaian content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, was one of the people who called out Serwaa after her tweet. He wrote “You should be the last person to have an opinion about this issue... You and the media house you work for have disregarded social distancing protocol on several occasions. Sit your hypocrite ass down!! Please!!”.

Kwadwo Sheldon

Other tweeps also called out Serwaa Amihere and her response to some of them has sparked a debate which has seen her name trending on the microblogging platform. See the tweets below for social media users are saying.