Serwaa Amihere shockingly reveals she's married (SCREENSHOT)

While responding to a fan’s comment about her bride price in the snapchat post, Serwaa Amihere said she has already tied the knot. “Serwaa, how much is the bride price again?” the fan asked and responded; “I’m married though.”

Pulse Ghana

This will not be the first time Serwaa has mentioned that she has a special someone in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, whilst speaking on how she navigates her way through the negativity on social media, she mentioned she does that by confiding in three people; her sister, her partner and mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah.

“It’s not just one person, it’s two or three people. It’s my sister, my partner and sometimes Nana Aba. She likes to rubbish some of these things but my partner will constantly be like just leave these people,” she told the hosts.

Serwaa’s constant mention of her partner prompted the hosts to ask if she was talking about her boyfriend to which she answered yes. However, the man in the life of Serwaa Amihere is not known as she has not revealed his identity.

See screenshot of her post below.