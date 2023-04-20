ADVERTISEMENT
Serwaa Amihere shockingly reveals she's married (SCREENSHOT)

Selorm Tali

Serwaa Amihere is officially off the market following the latest revelation by the Ghanaian TV presenter.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere

According to Serwaa Amihere, she is married. The award-winning Gh One TV presenter disclosed this during a reply to a fan. The revelation was shared on her snapchat account during a question and answer engagement on snapchat.

While responding to a fan’s comment about her bride price in the snapchat post, Serwaa Amihere said she has already tied the knot. “Serwaa, how much is the bride price again?” the fan asked and responded; “I’m married though.”

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

This will not be the first time Serwaa has mentioned that she has a special someone in her life.

A few months ago, whilst speaking on how she navigates her way through the negativity on social media, she mentioned she does that by confiding in three people; her sister, her partner and mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah.

It’s not just one person, it’s two or three people. It’s my sister, my partner and sometimes Nana Aba. She likes to rubbish some of these things but my partner will constantly be like just leave these people,” she told the hosts.

Serwaa’s constant mention of her partner prompted the hosts to ask if she was talking about her boyfriend to which she answered yes. However, the man in the life of Serwaa Amihere is not known as she has not revealed his identity.

See screenshot of her post below.

Serwaa Amihere reveals she is married
Serwaa Amihere reveals she is married Serwaa Amihere reveals she is married Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
