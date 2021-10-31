Shatta Michy turns trotro mate? (WATCH)

I’m the video, Shatta Michy screams for passengers who are headed for Ashaiman and Tema, all in the Accra region of Ghana.

She is dressed up in black jeans and shirt and paired with Nike sneakers, just like the usual bus conductors commonly known as “trotro mate”.

It’s unclear the intent of the video, however, some suggest she may have landed a new movie role.

In another development, Shatta Michy has narrated how she left the house of Shatta Wale after their relationship became unbearable.

According to her, she run out of Wale’s home with only a bathing robe without picking a dress or sandals. Her son Majesty, was only in boxer shorts.

All these happened soon after Shatta Wale proposed to her on stage in the full glare of the public.

She said she is tired of keeping quiet while Ghanaians beloved everything was fine and smooth with Shatta Wale.

Michy blamed herself for loving Wale too much which resulted in what she went through in his hands.