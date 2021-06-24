Shatta Wale busted for 'stealing' bag of money online (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale's post comes in the middle of trolls dragging him over wearing fake designer DSQUARED2 jeans despite attacking Arnold Asamoah Baidoo recently for wearing GH2.50 shoe.

Shatta Wale fake jeans Pulse Ghana

Following the backlash, Shatta Wale decided to post the stacks of dollar bills to shame his haters that regardless of their trolling, he is very rich.

However, it has emerged that the bag of money he posted is not for him as screenshots that have surfaced online shows that he stole the cash photo from someone's post online. According to the screenshot, the photo was first posted on 17th March.

See the screenshot below which has seen Shatta Wale being trolled again by Netizens.

Shatta Wale steals cash Pulse Ghana