Shatta Wale busted for 'stealing' bag of money online (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale has landed himself in a theft case online over cash

Shatta Wale busted for allegedly 'stealing' money online (SCREENSHOT)

The Ghanaian dancehall act in a bid to remind Ghanaians that he is filthy rich posted a bag full of stacks of dollars and wrote "Since you haters can’t sleep count my money for me ade go bed !!!".

Shatta Wale's post comes in the middle of trolls dragging him over wearing fake designer DSQUARED2 jeans despite attacking Arnold Asamoah Baidoo recently for wearing GH2.50 shoe.

Shatta Wale fake jeans
Shatta Wale fake jeans Shatta Wale fake jeans Pulse Ghana

Following the backlash, Shatta Wale decided to post the stacks of dollar bills to shame his haters that regardless of their trolling, he is very rich.

However, it has emerged that the bag of money he posted is not for him as screenshots that have surfaced online shows that he stole the cash photo from someone's post online. According to the screenshot, the photo was first posted on 17th March.

See the screenshot below which has seen Shatta Wale being trolled again by Netizens.

Shatta Wale steals cash
Shatta Wale steals cash Shatta Wale steals cash Pulse Ghana
Shatta Wale busted for cash photo theft
Shatta Wale busted for cash photo theft Shatta Wale busted for cash photo theft Pulse Ghana

