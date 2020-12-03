Madam Toffey, who is the mother of afro-pop songstress Fantana, is contesting the Jomoro constituency parliamentary seat against sitting MP Paul Essien in the upcoming December polls.

And as a sign of loyalty, Shatta Wale – who is currently touring the constituency as part of his regional tour – took the opportunity to endorse Fantana’s mother and further urged his fans vote her massively.

Shatta Wale, who made a tour stop in Nzema yesterday, stopped halfway through his performance to speak about Madam Toffey and also gave Fantana the platform to campaign for her mother.

“We are making a good progress,” Shatta Wale said. “It's my dream that every ghetto youth will become rich.”

He said he likes Madam Toffey – who is popularly known in her constituency as Jomoro Yaa Asantewaa – because she believes in education and equal worth.

Shatta Wale also revealed that he has received some supports from Madam Toffey and further disclosed that she sometimes covers his plane tickets.

“This is why I like madam Affortey. She is learned. She took me as his son. When I travel, she caters for my tickets. She can also do the same for you. So, she isn't a bad person.”

Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey has been hailed by her constituents for her philanthropic projects.

It was reported a few months ago that she donated a brand-new ambulance from her coffers worth GHC240,000 to the Half Assini government hospital in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region for emergency relief services.

Shatta Wale’s endorsement and campaign could influence the outcome of both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Jomoro constituency considering his influence in the showbiz industry.

Watch Shatta Wale and Fantana campaign for Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey in Nzema below.