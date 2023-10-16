Shatta Wale disappointed me - Efia Odo reveals

"He disappointed me, and I blame myself for expecting too much. I anticipated the same treatment I offered him, but unfortunately, the energy wasn't reciprocated. I had to step away from the toxicity," she explained.

While reports indicate that Shatta Wale has offered an apology to Efia Odo, she firmly stated that she would not accept it, humorously adding, "He has apologized, but I don't accept apologies; I accept cash."

Addressing rumors about her relationship with Kwesi Arthur, Efia Odo debunked claims of a romantic involvement with the Grind Day hitmaker. She emphasized that Ghanaians often link her with every male she spends time with.

"We weren't dating. Just because I am a hardcore fan of his, people assume that every time they see me with a guy, something romantic is happening. I think I'm just sexy," she asserted.

Beyond her personal relationships, Efia Odo has also voiced concerns about the challenging living conditions faced by many Ghanaians. She highlighted the hand-to-mouth existence that characterizes the lives of numerous workers in the country.

She refuted the perception that Ghanaian youth are lazy, attributing the difficulty in saving for the future to the harsh economic conditions prevalent in the country.

"We are not lazy; we work tirelessly just to earn a few coins. There's no prospect for the future. Here, we are merely working to afford a meal of waakye. The thought of buying a house or a car is a distant dream. It's always about what we'll eat today and tomorrow, and that's a significant issue," Efia Odo expressed.