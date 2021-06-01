Shatta Wale reported to Ghana Police over assault; he'll be arrested if he doesn't show up

Kenneth Acquah has disclosed that Shatta Wale has been reported to the police and he is expected to report to the East Legon police station to give his statement.
The Divisional Commander at the East Legon Police station, Mr Kwame Gyasi has confirmed the case is under investigation. According to him, if Shatta fails to report to the station as promised by his father Mr Charles Mensah Snr, he will be arrested.
He also trashed 'cooked reports' by some blogs that Shatta Wale paid the constructors an amount of $4M to work on the road, According to him, his company (Oswal Investment Limited) has no dealings with the dancehall star.
He detailed that Oswal is a credible Ghanaian-owned engineering and construction company that does quality works in collaboration with the Ministry of Road and Highways. it hardly deals with any individuals and has no agreements with anyone but the government of Ghana.
The engineer further threatened to take legal action against Shatta Wale if he fails to publicly apologise for “assault and defamation”