RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale reported to Ghana Police over assault; he'll be arrested if he doesn't show up

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kenneth Acquah, the project manager who was assaulted yesterday by Shatta Wale and his hoodlums is demanding a public apology.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

According to the engineer the dancehall artiste ganged up with some people believed to be Nima boys to attack them on site after Shatta Wale's failed attempt to extend the roadwork to his office.

Kenneth Acquah has disclosed that Shatta Wale has been reported to the police and he is expected to report to the East Legon police station to give his statement.

Shatta Wale clash with contractors in Nima
Shatta Wale clash with contractors in Nima Shatta Wale clash with contractors in Nima Pulse Ghana

The Divisional Commander at the East Legon Police station, Mr Kwame Gyasi has confirmed the case is under investigation. According to him, if Shatta fails to report to the station as promised by his father Mr Charles Mensah Snr, he will be arrested.

He also trashed 'cooked reports' by some blogs that Shatta Wale paid the constructors an amount of $4M to work on the road, According to him, his company (Oswal Investment Limited) has no dealings with the dancehall star.

He detailed that Oswal is a credible Ghanaian-owned engineering and construction company that does quality works in collaboration with the Ministry of Road and Highways. it hardly deals with any individuals and has no agreements with anyone but the government of Ghana.

The engineer further threatened to take legal action against Shatta Wale if he fails to publicly apologise for “assault and defamation”

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome