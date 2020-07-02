The dancehall act held a party to pamper his daughter at a ceremony which saw his son, Majesty, his father, Shatta Capo and others present to celebrate Nhyira. Being a generous Daddy, Shatta Wale gifted his daughter a phone.

The father of three also added cash and other gifts to make sure his daughter had a good day of celebration with her friends and family. As such, there was a lot to drink, eat to make the merrymaking a memorable one.

Shatta Wale first baby mama was at the party that saw the “My Level” singer hitting the dance floor with his children and father. See some of the photos and videos from the party below.