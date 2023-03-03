Shatta Wale proves to Michael Blackson that Ghana has more than 4 superstars (video)

Shatta Wale asked if he knew Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and King Promise. Michael Blackson replied that he knew about four of the names mentioned and not the others

When asked about Camidoh, he said

Oh yeah, the sugarcane guy, is he not from Nigeria?

Shatta Wale asked Blackson if he knew Samini and Jupitar, but the comedian claimed he didn’t know them.

When asked sarcastically if he knew the dancehall musician Jupitar, Blackson said, “Is Jupitar next to Neptune?”

Shatta Wale encouraged him to know his superstars if he is truly Ghanaian.

He regretted not knowing these artistes' names after Shatta Wale said he was a Ghanaian.

Comedian Michael Blackson earlier in an interview on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN named Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif as the only superstars from Ghana.

According to him, these four superstars mentioned are the only ones that Ghana has when it comes to international representation as compared to Nigerians who have a host of artists who are major and well-known across the world.

“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.”