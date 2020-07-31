The dancehall act made this known after the release of the music video which is part of Beyonce's 'Black Is King' music film. Shatta Wale recollected the making of the video of when he reminded a friend, Kofi Boat, about how they met Beyonce in the U.S.

Expressing his excitement and comments surrounding his work with Beyonce, he wrote "Kofi Boat you stood there when I was taking this pix and you said Ghana music industry will be dead after seeing this"

Being grateful to his friend for his support, Shatta in a snapchat post added that "You were there with me thru out this video shoot in America Kofi Boat ... Thank you". However, this doesn't negate the fact that some scenes of the video were shot in Ghana.

