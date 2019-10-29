The pair once had a very special relationship, having dated for a couple of years.

Shatta Wale went ahead to propose to Michy during the launch of his much touted ‘Reign’ album at the Fantasy Dome last year.

However, things did not go according to plan and they ended up going their separate ways a few months later.

Shatta Wale and Michy performing together

The “Melissa” hit maker has now revealed that he’s looking to work things out with his ex-girlfriend.

“We are still trying to solve our problems. I believe she is understanding what I’m trying to [do],” Shatta Wale said on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show.

“…you can love someone for a long time, then something happens and you break up. But since we have a kid involved, we need to just try and be nice to each other.”

The SM boss further stated that he is very generous with ladies, disclosing that he bought two cars and rented an apartment for the lady who stood by him during his days as Bandana.

Watch the full interview below: