The Ghanaian dancehall act has acquired a brand new Range Rover which he has displayed in a usual Shatta Wale style. He posted the arrival of the car at his mansion and could be heard saying "my sh*t looks badder".

Posting the videos of the yellow car to snapchat, he wrote "golden year". The new whip becomes the latest Shatta Wale has added to his garage after he acquired a brand new Cadillac Escalade September last year.

Shatta Wale's cars

The new car won't be Shatta Wale's first Range Rover, over the previous years and months, the father of 3, has shown off two other black and white Range Rovers which he uses occasionally from his other choice of cars like Toyota Prado, Benz, Chevy Camaro all in his garage.

Shatta Wale cars and mansion

Check out the video below to see Shatta Wale's latest which he previewed a new 'Progress' track to display.