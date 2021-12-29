RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has descended on 21-year-old Nigerian singer Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease his mind.

Shatta Wale and Rema
The 'Dumebi' singer has communicated his journey to Ghana adding that when he touches down, he will need special treatment from Ghanaian girls to ease his mind. However, according to Shatta Wale, Rema's comment is a total disrespect to Ghanaian women.

"10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind," Rema tweeted, and in reply, Shatta Wale said, "Whaaaa see total disrespect to our Ghanaian women…".'

The dancehall act who has been on the neck on Nigerian acts continued that "don’t you have money to go for a massage? Come chop cuz u alone get Dick.. Nonsense tweet .all in the name of am a star".

A few days ago, Shatta Wale described Nigerian musicians with foul language when during his Freedom Concert he said "do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?".

Charging his teeming fans at the stadium, he continued that "they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria".

His latest comment directed to Rema becomes a new topic that has seen the Nigerian singer trending on Ghana's Twitter. See the tweets below for what some tweeps have been saying.

