According to the controversial dancehall act, the directors are killing the careers of Ghanaian musicians because they are lazy copycats who only remake scenes from Nigerian music videos.

The “Gringo” singer has, therefore, warned that he is going to physically assault any of these directors if they dare disagree with his thoughts because most of them are disgracing Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale has also added he is ready to grant interviews to address the issue holistically because he can explain it very well from his experiences.

The musician made the comments on Twitter after his take on the topic was discussed on Plus TV Africa, where a musician also added that he regrets ever working with a Ghanaian director because he didn’t get value for his money.

Hear more from the video below with Shatta Wale’s tweets and tells us what you think? Are Ghanaian video directors lazy copycats?