ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on my show - Maame Dokono

Selorm Tali

Maame Dokono has revealed that she played a role in the success stories of several Ghanaians throughout her illustrious acting career.

Grace Omaboe
Grace Omaboe

The Ghanaian actress, real name Grace Omaboe, whilst speaking on Happy FM, has disclosed that her generosity extended beyond the entertainment industry to individuals in corporate and medical sectors as well.

Recommended articles

While she didn't delve into specifics, Maame Dokono cited Asamoah Gyan, the legendary Ghanaian footballer, and Shatta Wale, the acclaimed musician, as beneficiaries of her assistance.

Shatta Wale and Asamoah Gyan
Shatta Wale and Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

"I've assisted many in this country. Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale are among those I've supported. Shatta Wale, at one point, came under my guidance. Some of the beneficiaries are professionals in banking and medicine, among others. My motivation was to alleviate suffering," she disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2018 interview with TV3, Maame Dokono elaborated on her role in nurturing Shatta Wale's talent, stating that she provided him with opportunities on the popular show "By The Fire Side."

"Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on By the Fireside... he's just one of the many individuals I've assisted," she explained.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila says her cook-a-thon attempt helped in fighting drug abuse

Sarkodie and Nana Addo

'Hypocrite, drop another dumsor track' - Sarkodie told as he comments on 2024 Dumsor

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene shares post-accident recovery photos, expresses gratitude to supporters

Fella Makafui

'Biggest' Fella Makafui treats herself to a GH¢100k+ Santos de Cartier Watch