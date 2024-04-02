The Ghanaian actress, real name Grace Omaboe, whilst speaking on Happy FM, has disclosed that her generosity extended beyond the entertainment industry to individuals in corporate and medical sectors as well.
Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on my show - Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono has revealed that she played a role in the success stories of several Ghanaians throughout her illustrious acting career.
While she didn't delve into specifics, Maame Dokono cited Asamoah Gyan, the legendary Ghanaian footballer, and Shatta Wale, the acclaimed musician, as beneficiaries of her assistance.
"I've assisted many in this country. Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale are among those I've supported. Shatta Wale, at one point, came under my guidance. Some of the beneficiaries are professionals in banking and medicine, among others. My motivation was to alleviate suffering," she disclosed.
In a 2018 interview with TV3, Maame Dokono elaborated on her role in nurturing Shatta Wale's talent, stating that she provided him with opportunities on the popular show "By The Fire Side."
"Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on By the Fireside... he's just one of the many individuals I've assisted," she explained.
