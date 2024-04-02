Shatta Wale started as a gong-gong beater on my show - Maame Dokono

While she didn't delve into specifics, Maame Dokono cited Asamoah Gyan, the legendary Ghanaian footballer, and Shatta Wale, the acclaimed musician, as beneficiaries of her assistance.

Pulse Ghana

"I've assisted many in this country. Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale are among those I've supported. Shatta Wale, at one point, came under my guidance. Some of the beneficiaries are professionals in banking and medicine, among others. My motivation was to alleviate suffering," she disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2018 interview with TV3, Maame Dokono elaborated on her role in nurturing Shatta Wale's talent, stating that she provided him with opportunities on the popular show "By The Fire Side."