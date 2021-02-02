Shatta spat his venom on Aisha during an Instagram live session whilst he was reacting to comments the latter has alleged that he is sleeping with a cousin of his. "Aisha you for stop that foolish thing you dey do for Ghana here," Shatta said.

He continued that "you go put for someplace say me I dey fu*k my cousin". Whilst addressing the issue, angry Shatta Wale said he knows Aisha very well as he alleged that she is into fraud and prostitution in America.

Aisha Modi

"America you no dey go do anything for there, 1, if e no ashawo, 2, we know what you dey do, those fraud fraud things you dey do, you if I talk plenty police go catch you cause you sef house you no get for Ghana here," he said in the video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Blasting Aisha during the Instagram live session that lasted for about 44 minutes, Shatta Wale threatened to slap Aisha and vowed that he will make sure that happens if she dares shows up in his house.

Aisha Mode and Stonebwoy

Aisha Modi is becoming a known Ghanaian showbiz critique due to her relationship with several musicians and her staunch support for Stonebwoy that sees going all length to defend the dancehall act any time.

As such Shatta Wale didn't miss throwing a jab at Aisha and her favourite artiste as he claimed that Stonebwoy has been copying him. Shatta Wale also denied that girl in question is his cousin.

Watch the video below to hear from him.