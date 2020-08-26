Even though it is a political season that also comes off as cocoa season for celebrities to cash out from the political players ahead of the December 7th polls, the Ghanaian dancehall act wants to keep a distance from politics.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote "moving forward, no one should use my picture or my brand on any political campaign or platforms. Myself and my loyal fans will support and cooperate with any person who Ghanaians elect as their president".

Shatta Wale performing at NDC rally

However, Shatta Wale who mounted the stage at NDC's rally in 2016, is leaving room for a possible political gig. This is because he added that "Anyone who wishes to seek any further clarifications/explanations should contact my office (The secretariat) on 054 466 2230". Knowing Shatta, this means he could get involved if the right terms are met.

Also, he did not emphatically state that his songs can not be played at political rallies. See how he said in his post below.