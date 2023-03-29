Shatta Wale writes letter to Tinubu; accepts him as his father over lookalike comments

Shatta adds that he wants the Nigerian politician to accept him as his son. "You excellency everyone says I look like you ,so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol," he said.

In a tweet that is going viral, he added that "they always say my father won’t come for me ,so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs 🙏Thank you My president ,May you live long Dad".

Shatta Wale's comment in the tweet below came with a photo of himself in an agbada against another photo of Tinubu.

The incoming Nigerian President is yet to react to this post. On 1 March 2023, INEC declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential election.