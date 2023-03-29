The Ghanaian artiste has accepted the lookalike comparison in good fate, hence, he is expecting to meet the politician soon. In his open letter, Shatta Wale says he would love to perform one of his songs for Tinubu.
Shatta Wale writes letter to Tinubu; accepts him as his father over lookalike comments
Shatta Wale has penned an open letter to Nigeria's President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, over comments that he looks like Nigeria's incoming president.
Shatta adds that he wants the Nigerian politician to accept him as his son. "You excellency everyone says I look like you ,so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol," he said.
In a tweet that is going viral, he added that "they always say my father won’t come for me ,so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs 🙏Thank you My president ,May you live long Dad".
Shatta Wale's comment in the tweet below came with a photo of himself in an agbada against another photo of Tinubu.
The incoming Nigerian President is yet to react to this post. On 1 March 2023, INEC declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
He was declared president-elect after he polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his opponents. His runner-up Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) polled 6,984,520 votes.
