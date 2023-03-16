ADVERTISEMENT
'She's the highest female face in this space' - Mr Logic adores McBrown, says haters should rest

Dorcas Agambila

Nana Ama McBrown's move to Onua Tv has been the trending topic all week which has had a lot of industry players either supporting her or calling her ungrateful for leaving Despite media.

Mr Logic
Mr Logic

The actress and Television Personality, Nana Ama McBrown officially joined Onua TV as host of the “Onua Maakye” morning show on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Rumors of before McBrown parted ways with the Despite Media Group, owners of United Television grew rife on social media after McBrown’s multiple weeks of absence from the screens, even though the reports had been treated as mere speculations.

However, entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, is the latest to wish Nana Ama McBrown well in her move from Despite Media to Media General by describing her as one of the best female presenters in the country.

The former host of UTV's United Showbiz has received backlash from a section of the public as well as some former colleagues who claim she is ungrateful for accepting an offer from a different media house.

Mr Logic, a regular guest on McBrown's show has chosen to sing her praise instead of pointing accusing fingers at her.

In a Facebook post dated March 15, he wrote: "Only 1 thing I can say about this PERCULIAR LADY MCBROWN in the midst of everything.

"She is the “HIGHEST FEMALE FACE” in this space. Don’t ask me WHY U Just can’t hate HER. God bless amm Basaa."

Speaking on 3FM, McBrown expressed her appreciation to her new family for the grand welcome party at her unveiling ceremony on Monday, March 13, 2023.

"You have no idea how I am relieved and happy to be a part of this family. You have no idea...I wasn't expecting the grand welcome...to have Captain Smart and the rest to wear my t-shirt with Berla around going live, yourself, Jonnie, the drums. I wasn't expecting that, It was beautiful. Right there, I felt at home," she disclosed.

Until her move, the screen goddess has been working with UTV as the host of United Showbiz.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
