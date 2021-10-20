Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

He said, "you know what it do Gh Hyper, me and homie dey here, big up Shatta Wale we no dey hear. For now I craze small but I will come back. If I come back everything go be alright".

Speaking about his health status in the video below, he said "my craziness be like light and off, e b on and off, this morning time I no dey talk to anybody, the evening the president say talk to people, depression dey control me," he added.

The video below comes as a shock to many as Netizens wonder over how he accessed the mobile phone with an inmate whilst in custody. An Instagram said "so phones and recordings happening in the cells in Gh is the message in this video abi?"

Funny Face was arrested after series of rants online to attack certain people. The police in a statement indicated that the embattled comedian has been picked up for allegedly threatening to kill his baby-mama, Vanessa on social media.

“The Police have today, Monday, 18 October 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms,” the statement said.