The controversial social media sensation who has been nursing a music career was jailed in the U.S in 2019 over a case in which he stabbed a friend during a fight.
Showboy in deportation dilemma whilst in U.S prison; says 'I think God don't like me'
Ghanaian American based rapper, Showboy who is in prison in the U.S has been entangled in a deportation dilemma.
According to the AMG affiliated rapper, born, Sam Safo, he stabbed one said Junior US, who is said to be a close friend of Shatta Wale, out of self-defence during a fierce fight. After the final hearing of his case, a U.S court sentenced him to serve 6 years in prison.
Giving an upadte about his prison predicament, Showboy who reportedly found a way to illegally own a phone in prsion, took to social media to disclose that he has been caught up in a deportation brouhaha.
"Dem want deport me a make sad rough... a taya for life ... if a come Ghana too Boyz want beat me especially criss waddle and shatta wale in friends o" he said.
In a facebook post, he added that "make a sign for deportation or sit for another 1yr or 2 for immigration detention to fight for ma stay and still be on 9yrs probation... or to just sign for the deportation n come face death or happineass in Ghana".
"lol am stressed, I can't think far ....Sometimes I think God don't like me" he concluded as seen in the screenshot below.
