The girls were dancing to Shatta Wale’s “London Girls” song during a school gathering and about 4 four of them took turns to crazily twerk for the cameras whilst the colleagues cheer on.

The video has fast gone viral with a mixed reaction on social media. Whilst others expressed shock and disappointment in such sexually suggestive dance moves by the teenagers, others believe it was just entertainment and stress relieving moments for the girls.

Watch the video below and tell us where your opinion lies.