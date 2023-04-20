Shugatiti drags pastor to court for calling her a 'demon of the sea' ('Mami Wata')

Gogo went further to claim that anyone who eats at the restaurant will become possessed, particularly women who are more susceptible to being possessed by Shugatiti.

“She is possessed by a marine spirit and all those who visit her restaurant will end up being possessed. She is a queen in the realms of the spirit. Anyone who has eaten in her restaurant and is a woman has been possessed.

“She has been sent by the devil to destroy. She can possess women who visit her restaurant merely by talking to you or having an encounter with you…all those who visit her restaurant should be very careful,” the pastor said in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shugatiti has vehemently denied these claims and has filed a lawsuit against Gogo, media company Mama Radio GH, and host Msomfo Efia Empress, citing irreparable damage to her reputation.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants' words are defamatory and seeks general damages for defamation of character, punitive damages, and four other claims.

According to her, the allegations are entirely unfounded and have caused irreparable damage to her reputation.

Sharing the news of the defamation suit on Twitter, Shugatiti challenged Gogo to provide evidence of her being a demon of the sea and has stated that she is prepared to meet him in court

“Members of Frank Gogo (Ekatso) church inform your pastor to meet me in court to prove that I’m a demon of the sea with an evidence of entering the sea,” the tweet said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the court documents obtained, it is alleged that the “plaintiff is a demon-possessed person of questionable character and means and hence it is dangerous for ordinary right-thinking members of society to be associated, acquainted or have any contact whatsoever with the dentist.”

Shugatiti through her lawyer in her statement of claim is asking the court to declare “That the words uttered by defendants on Oman Channel which was published on 16th April on OMAN Channel can be found on Youtube is defamatory “

It also asks for a number of claims including “General damages for defamation of character” “Punitive damages” and 4 other claims.