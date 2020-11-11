Nigerian music star Simi has expressed worry over the continuous abuse of women in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the singer described what women go through everyday as 'worrisome and heartbreaking'.

"Woman don suffer sha. The kind of shit I see/hear many women go through every day could break your heart. It's so bad that many women even think they deserve the suffering BECAUSE they're women. I mean "why else should I suffer this much if I don't deserve it." My heart man Broken heart," she tweeted.

"I pray that we start to raise women that demand for the respect they deserve and never settle for a life that continuously diminishes them. We can be more. We ARE more."

The movie star is known to be quite vocal about social and political issues in the country.