The 'joromi' hitmaker says she met her spouse on Facebook. Simi told Ndani tv that her husband sent her a Facebook message. However, she did not reply to the message.

“He used to follow me on Facebook and other social media platforms ... he used to listen to my gospel songs at the time I was doing gospel music and so he reached out to me on facebook. I did not know him at that time," she said.

Simi said her husband was a graphic designer when they first met each other in person at a concert. Their relationship matured from friendship to romantic one which led to marriage.

The two musicians became man and wife on January 9, 2019. The traditional wedding took place on Victoria Island. It was a private ceremony which saw only close family members, friends and other invited celebrities attend.