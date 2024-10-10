Singer Darkoo reacts to a fan telling her to quit being a lesbian

It all began on October 9, 2034, when an X user named Najilal quoted a lyric from one of the singer's songs, humorously pointing out the tautology in it.

She wrote, “Lemme put my kids in you???” Darkoo please, not today."

The post racked up numerous reactions regarding the lyric and Darkoo's sexuality in general in a light-hearted matter. Within the banter on the microblogging platform, another user attempted to sway the singer, saying, "My girl collect better preek leave les sh! t."

In response, Darkoo wrote, "Bring your babe, let’s see who fit knack pass," which made her followers laugh even more.

The favourite girl singer, who has always been open about her sexuality as a lesbian, through her songs, had previously opened up about coming out to her Nigerian parents. Speaking during an interview with Layo on The Appointment Show in September 2024, she revealed that even though her Nigerian parents do not align with her sexuality, they have accepted her and love her still.

She explained, "This is what makes me happy and I feel whole, I don't feel like I'm faking it or doing what I don't want to do. This is me at the end of the day, I'm very spiritual and I feel like I have a good relationship with God, my heart is clean and pure and I'm loving."