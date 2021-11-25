The “Jeje” hitmaker was ambushed by a muscular young man who is alleging that Sista Afia and her management had acquired his service for their events without paying him.
Sista Afia embarrassed on live radio by ex-bouncer she refused to pay (WATCH)
Ghanaian songstress Francisca Gawugah, known on stage as Sista Afia, has experienced one of the most embarrassing moments in her life.
The young man, whose name is unknown, forcefully entered the studios of Accra FM to demand that he be paid while Sista Afia was in an interview session with host Nana Romeo.
According to the bouncer, the studio was the right place to ask for his money because he has been trailing her for a long time.
“I have worked as a security man and bouncer. I have waited for my money for a long, and it’s not coming. So the right place for me to come is the radio station,” he said while being whisked away by the security at the radio station.
Meanwhile, Sista Afia and her management have denied ever coming into contact with the young man. They were surprised by the act of the young man.
“Never! I have never met him. I only have a few bouncers I walk with — no one else. I have never seen him,” Sista Afia maintained.
Her manager also corroborated the assertions of his artiste.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh