Sista Afia embarrassed on live radio by ex-bouncer she refused to pay (WATCH)

The young man, whose name is unknown, forcefully entered the studios of Accra FM to demand that he be paid while Sista Afia was in an interview session with host Nana Romeo.

According to the bouncer, the studio was the right place to ask for his money because he has been trailing her for a long time.

“I have worked as a security man and bouncer. I have waited for my money for a long, and it’s not coming. So the right place for me to come is the radio station,” he said while being whisked away by the security at the radio station.

Meanwhile, Sista Afia and her management have denied ever coming into contact with the young man. They were surprised by the act of the young man.

“Never! I have never met him. I only have a few bouncers I walk with — no one else. I have never seen him,” Sista Afia maintained.