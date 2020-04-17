The hotshot, though covering the Ghanaian singer to toe, well captured and showed off Sista Afia’s heavily endowed popping melanin cleavage, directly glaring into the heart of man, who may stare at her grace with sinful eyes.

The post captioned “the blacker the berry, the sweeter ….” without a doubt caught the attention of a social media pharisee who decided to advise the “Slay Queen” singer to rather put in efforts to be a role model and not a sex model as she seemed to him.

However, Sista Afia, who probably has no idea that her cleavage display could equally do what somebody’s naked photo can do to a man, shoved off the fan’s advice, asking that “do I look naked in this pic?”. She also asked the fan, @Kyenemba, if he can’t handle her sexiness and went ahead to drag him over his ‘needless’ advice.

See a screenshot of her clap back to the fan below and share your thoughts with us. Must celebrities slow down or do things to distance themselves from being sexualised to appear as perfect role models for others?