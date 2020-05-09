Eno Barony, on Friday, May 8, stirred up social media when she released “Argument Done” – a diss to Sista Afia and other female musicians in the Ghana music industry.

But Afia’s response, which was just a 35-character tweet attracted harsh criticisms and insults from Ghanaian Twitter users.

“She lost it the moment she started attacking MDK as my writer...” she said in her tweet, a few minutes after Eno released her song. “Haven't even talked to him in weeks. So ur rap queen rap queen nu, is this the best she can do? Total disappointment.”

Twitter users immediately jumped on her tweet with harsh and vile responses.

“Ebe Beef What did you expect abeg reply am den make medikal drop a verse the tweet no dey hiaa,” a user replied.

Another user said: “Me de333 I like beef is either you come back hard or u slip into ur bed n sleep in rap u can punch anyone you think you need to punch not necessarily punching you alone @eno_barony take one track punch 2 record label Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing and you are here disappointed Mada go bed Afia.”

More users jumped on the tweet.

