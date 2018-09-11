Pulse.com.gh logo
Sister Derby and Lydia Forson give natural hair goals


Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?

Actress Lydia Forson and songstress Sister Derby have taken a prominent position in comfortably leading women into their new looks.

play

Now that “team natural” seems to be rapidly growing in Ghana, actress Lydia Forson and songstress Sister Derby have taken a prominent position in comfortably leading women into their new look via their Instagram page.

Deborah Vanessa has gone through many phases of hairstyles and stuns each time. It's no different with her natural hair look.

Lydia Forson has been a naturalist since forever and there is no doubt she knows how to rock her hair.

The two women shared recent photos of themselves at an event.

Who rocked the natural hair better in these photos below?

play

play

 

play

play

play

 

play
